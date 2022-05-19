Titled Halftime, a nod to 52-year-old Lopez’s age, the documentary explores what the singer and actress’ career will look like in the next half of her life, whilst also charting the star’s rise to fame and the many hurdles she faced to get where she is today.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary all about her life – and it looks set to be an emotional ride.

And the trailer sees Lopez open up about her struggles to be "taken seriously" as she recalls how she was called everything from “diva” to “serial bride” by the media in the early stages of her career.

“I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?'” Lopez’s fiancé, Oscar winner Ben Affleck, says in the trailer. “And she said, ‘I expected this.'”

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The clip also sees Lopez open up about the 2002 interview in which reporter Billy Bush asked the singer about her famous derrière, as well as the moment she realised she’d been snubbed for an Oscar nomination.

Lopez was hoping to be nominated for her acclaimed role in the 2019 crime drama Hustlers, but the trailer sees her recall being snubbed by the Academy Awards.

"It was hard. I just had very low self-esteem," the singers says in a voiceover, as we see a clip of her crying while looking at her phone on her bed.

"I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe in anything else," she adds.

Watch the trailer below:

The clip also teases behind-the-scenes clips of Lopez rehearsing for her iconic 2020 Super Bowl performance with Shakira, a week before the Oscars.

Lopez explains in the trailer that it was a perfect moment to do “something with substance” and not just be “shaking our f**king asses” on stage.

“I don’t do this for an award,” Lopez says as the trailer comes to a close. “I do this to connect with people and make them feel things because I want to feel something.”

Halftime arrives on Netflix on 14th June 2022. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Check out our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.