Presented in three parts by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the series will follow the rapper, producer and fashion designer's rise to fame using unseen archival footage and interviews with music legends such as Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams.

Netflix has just dropped a second trailer for its upcoming Kanye West documentary, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy .

"When Coodie first put the camera on Kanye over 21 years ago, no one could have predicted where life would take them," Netflix teased in a statement.

The trailer teases an intimate and revealing portrait of the artist, taking viewers from his pre-fame days trying to break into the industry to his present-day life as a global star.

Teasing the "three-week event", the teaser features archive footage of Ye from across the past two decades and promises to explore not just his life and career but his relationship too with directors Coodie & Chike.

The documentary has been labeled by Netflix as a three-week event, with each part expected to air across three Wednesdays starting on 16th February.

Simmons and Ozah's footage was acquired over the span of two decades, so there's plenty to cover, including West's conversations with his late mother Donda.

West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian and even Beyoncé also appear, though Simmons told Variety the camera wasn't "filming Kim".

“When he got married, I wasn’t invited to the wedding,” he explained. “This film is truly from my perspective, and the camera wasn’t filming Kim. I’ve always said, if anyone wants to know anything about that part of Kanye’s life, watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”