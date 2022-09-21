James Bond special The Sound of 007 to stream on Prime Video

Titled The Sound of 007, the documentary will delve into the tracks that have aided Bond's many adventures over the years.

A documentary exploring the Bond franchise's iconic score is set to land on Amazon Prime Video to celebrate the suave spy's 60th big screen anniversary.

The Prime exclusive is directed by Mat Whitecross, and is set to land on the streamer on 5th October after a preview at the BFI Southbank on 1st October.

"The feature documentary pulls back the curtain on the remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music, taking viewers on a journey from Sean Connery’s Dr No through to Daniel Craig’s final outing in No Time to Die," reads a a synopsis for the documentary.

It will also feature commentary from a number of famous faces, including Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. In a trailer for The Sound of 007, Broccoli explains why Bond's score is so important.

"James Bond the character doesn't spend a lot of time talking about what he's doing or what he's feeling so the music has always had to kind of give you a sense of what's going on within Bond," she says.

"The adrenaline, the tension, the joy, the anxiety. You hear the Bond theme and it gives you that shot."

See for yourself below.

A recording of a live concert at the Royal Albert Hall featuring Dame Shirley Bassey, Garbage, Lulu and more performers celebrating the music of 007 will also be available to stream on Prime Video globally.

