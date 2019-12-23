When is Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen on TV?

The documentary will air on BBC Two on Monday 23rd December at 9pm.

Can I stream Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen?

After it airs on BBC Two, Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What is Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen about?

Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen tells the story of the notorious actor's success, from winning Best Actor at the BAFTAs for the iconic Four Weddings and a Funeral to his recent comeback in the likes of Paddington 2 and A Very English Scandal.

Grant charmed his way into many a heart by playing the floppy-haired nerd and the arrogant lothario in some of the most iconic rom-coms ever made. The documentary will delve into the archives to showcase some of Grant's best-loved work, including Notting Hill, Love Actually, Bridget Jones's Diary and About A Boy.

It will also feature an interview with Grant himself, as well as behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his co-stars and insights from those who played a hand in shaping the legend.

Which famous faces guest-star in the documentary?

Co-stars including Andie MacDowell, Sandra Bullock, Colin Firth and Nicholas Hoult all share anecdotes of working with Mr Grant, along with his many-time collaborator, director Richard Curtis.

Is there a trailer?

Nope, but here's a short clip instead: