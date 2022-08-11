The scandal blew up as screenshots circulated that appeared to show the actor detailing sexual fantasies involving rape and cannibalism.

In 2021, several women came forward to accuse Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name, Rebecca ) of emotional abuse, manipulation and violence.

Despite stepping away from Hollywood since the accusations came to light, Hammer's controversies are the focus of an upcoming Discovery+ docuseries, which also explores his chilling family history.

The three-part series features interviews with women who have made claims of sexual assault against the actor – which he has always vehemently denied – including some of the messages that he allegedly sent to them about his cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes, which his accusers claim were abusive.

A chilling trailer, released on Wednesday (10th August) by Discovery, features two of Hammer’s alleged victims.

"I’m here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer," says his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich. "In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect. This was amazing."

But another side to Hammer soon emerged, as it did for artist and writer Julia Morrison, who conversed with the actor through Instagram in 2020 before announcing that she was selling messages with him as NFTs in April 2021.

"I haven’t really digested this one," Morrison says in the trailer, before reading out a message allegedly from Hammer: "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they would f**k strangers for me."

The trailer also includes exclusive interviews with the actor’s aunt, Casey Hammer, who vows to reveal the family's secrets.

"The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever," Discovery’s Jason Sarlanis said in a statement.

He continued: “This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.”

Read on for everything you need to know about House of Hammer, including how to watch it in the UK.

House of Hammer release date

Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle in Death on the Nile.

House of Hammer is set to premiere on Discovery’s streaming service, Discovery+, on 2nd September 2022.

The Entertainment Pass costs £3.99 a month or £39.99 a year in the UK, with a seven-day free trial.

Sky customers can get Discovery+ for 12 months at no additional cost with Sky Q, while Vodafone pay-monthly customers can enjoy Discovery+ for six months for free.

What is House of Hammer about?

Armie Hammer in Rebecca. Netflix

The new documentary will explore the allegations against Hammer – ranging from allegations of sexual assault to messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual and cannibalistic fantasies – through the lens of his aunt Casey Hammer and other people connected to the actor, including two women Hammer is said to have communicated with.

The trailer features an alleged voice note from Hammer to Julia about "tying up and incapacitating" her at her home.

Vucekovich makes a similar allegation. "He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You’re his, completely," she says in the trailer.

"The ropes were around your neck, your wrist, your ankles, and you’re like, completely immobilised, and I’m just closing my eyes until it ended," she continues.

Discovery+’s official synopsis reads: "Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg."

It continues: "Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family, over the course of five generations, come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild."

Is there a trailer for House of Hammer?

Yes, the trailer includes two of Hammer’s accusers giving on-camera interviews and sharing screenshots of messages and audio of voice notes they claim to have received from the actor.

The trailer also includes exclusive interviews with the actor’s aunt, Casey Hammer, who makes claims of intergenerational abuse within the family. Watch below:

House of Hammer premieres on Discovery+ on 2nd September 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide.

