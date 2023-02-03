Focusing on the now-incarcerated big cat owner Joe Exotic and his arch nemesis and owner of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin, the lockdown hit wasn't short of dramatic moments - from wild claims that Baskin had murdered her ex-husband Don Lewis, which she strongly denies and suggests he is actually alive and living in Costa Rica, to Joe's eventual arrest and sentencing for 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder-for-hire in regards to Baskin.

Well, if you couldn't get enough of Tiger King and ended up bingeing all 15 episodes while in isolation, then Gunther's Millions is right up your street!

The four-part documentary is Netflix's latest docuseries, and it's sure to draw in a huge audience due to its very peculiar plot line.

It tells the bizarre story of a German Shepherd named Gunther, who inherited $400 million from his owner Karlotta Liebenstein, a rich German countess. Following Karlotta's death, she appointed her family friend Maurizio Mian to be Gunther's caretaker and manage the multi-million dollar fortune - or at least that's the story we're told at the beginning of the documentary.

Gunther's Millions. Netflix

With its unconventional storyline, Gunther's Millions certainly has the same shock-factor as the popular Tiger King - but is it really worth watching?

Yes, if you love docs based on eccentric characters and how they live their lives. Gunther's Millions offers this in abundance, starting right with Mian, who is introduced to us as a family friend who just takes care of the dog, but who we soon learn is actually the ring master and is running the entire show - and what a show it is!

As the series progresses, we're introduced to more and more people who now "work" for Gunther, including his PR Lucy Clarkson, and a group of hot "singers" known as the Burgundians, who make music on behalf of Gunther while also being part of an experiment conducted by Mian to discover true happiness.

Within this group, the so-called beautiful people selected by Mian are made to follow a set of 13 Commandments, which includes avoiding traditional ways of life, adopting science as "the only useful tool to ensure one secures the height of satisfaction and pleasure" and to "abolish" family and marriage.

Maurizio Mian in Gunther's Millions. Netflix

Later, we meet more of Gunther's 27 employees and another group known as the I Magnifici 5, who just like the Burgundians are super hot in the eyes of Mian, but is made up of a group of famous Italians, with the aim essentially being to produce children and create a new generation of "truly happy people" in the name of Gunther - yes, you read that correctly.

More like this

While highly entertaining with a plethora of wild revelations, viewers should be warned, however, that Gunther's Millions isn't entirely what it claims to be, which becomes apparent as the documentary progresses.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As we get to episode 3, the story begins to unravel and most of what we were led to believe in the beginning is debunked. It's here where we learn the true story behind this mega-rich dog, which is less about the dog and more about Mian. And although equally bizarre, viewers might feel a small sense of disappointment upon learning the truth.

Nevertheless, it packs a lot into just four episodes, and the story eventually comes full circle. So, with multiple twists and turns to what was already advertised as an incredibly bizarre story, and bold characters to match, Gunther's Millions is sure to keep you entertained.

Gunther's Millions is available to stream on Netflix.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.