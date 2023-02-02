According to his eccentric caretaker Maurizio Mian , Gunther inherited $400 million from his owner Countess Karlotta Leibenstein after her death in 1992 through a trust set up to give the German Shepherd a life of luxury.

Documentary fans were treated to one of the maddest series to grace Netflix's collection when Gunther's Millions landed on the platform – a four-parter exploring the story behind the world's richest dog.

While the documentary looks into whether the story is real and details the events surrounding the Gunther Trust, including a pop group and the purchase of boats, football clubs and Madonna's house.

However, someone who contributes to Gunther's Millions and lends a hand in telling the tale is Lucy Clarkson – the trust's former Head of PR with an interesting background herself.

Here's everything you need to know about Lucy Clarkson from Gunther's Millions.

Who is Lucy Clarkson?

Lucy Clarkson is a model who is the former Head of PR for The Gunther Trust.

In an interview with Women Fitness, Clarkson said that she was the head of the trust's PR "a few years ago".

"Having a dog as a boss was quite an experience! Due to my experience in television, the series’ director thought it would be ideal for me to also assist in telling the story on camera. Having the show air on Netflix is a huge accomplishment, and I’m honoured to be a part of it."

Originally from Rotherham, Clarkson grew up in South Yorkshire and in 2000, she became the model for Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video game series at the age of 17 – a position she held for two and a half years.

As a model, Clarkson has appeared in Sports Illustrated, FHM, Marie Claire and for advertising campaigns with Vivienne Westwood, Diesel, Chanel, PlayStation, Wrigleys and other brands. She was also awarded the title of "The World's Sexiest Woman" by Loaded and has appeared on the Health and Wellness Channel as a presenter.

In 2015, Clarkson released her first single, Royalty, featuring rapper Fat Joe.

Where is Lucy Clarkson now?

The model recently appeared in Netflix docuseries Gunther's Millions, speaking about her experience as the dog's head of PR.

In an Instagram story on 2nd February, Clarkson said: "Being the Head of the PR for Gunther was such a unique experience for me.

"There's so much more to come from the Gunther Trust and me and Lee and everybody else, and especially Maurizio and Carla."

According to the Daily Star, she now lives in Miami and is a single mother to her son Hudson, having previously been married to financier Michael Parners and entrepreneur Ronald DeMeo.

As for what she hopes to do this year, Clarkson told Women's Fitness that she wants to push herself in her TV hosting career.

"I will continue to strive to be the best version of myself I can be. I’d like to travel more and visit places I’ve always wanted to see," she said. "My main goal is to push myself in my TV hosting career. I’m passionate about it and believe I have a real talent for it."

