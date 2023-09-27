The former rugby players will enter HMP The Mount, home to one of the only remaining rugby pitches inside an adult male English prison.

But who are these rugby stars taking part in this challenge? Read on for everything you need to know about the Grand Slammers line-up.

Grand Slammers line-up

Martin Johnson

Martin Johnson. Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images

Age: 53

Instagram: N/A

Martin Johnson is an English retired rugby union player, who has represented and captained England and Leicester across his 16 season career.

Jonny Wilkinson

Jonny Wilkinson in Grand Slammers. ITV/Remarkable Factual

Age: 44

Instagram: @jonnywilkinsonofficial

Jonny Wilkinson is an English former rugby union player. Over the course of his career, he has played for Newcastle Falcons and Toulon and has represented England and the British and Irish Lions.

Lawrence Dallaglio

Lawrence Dallaglio on Grand Slammers. ITV/Remarkable Factual

Age: 51

Instagram: @lawrence_dallaglio

Lawrence Dallaglio is an English retired rugby union player and is the former captain of the England team. Over the years, he has played as a flanker and as number eight for London Wasps.

Phil Vickery

Phil Vickery on Grand Slammers. ITV/Remarkable Factual

Age: 47

Instagram: @philvickery3

Phil Vickery was a member of England's Rugby World Cup winning squad in 2003 and played in all seven matches in the tournament.

Jason Robinson

Jason Robinson in Grand Slammers. ITV/ Remarkable Factual

Age: 49

Instagram: @jason15robinson

Jason Robinson is an English former dual code international rugby player and was the first Black man to captain the England team. He won 51 rugby union international caps for England.

Will Greenwood

Will Greenwood. World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Age: 50

Instagram: @willgreenwood

Will Greenwood is an English former rugby union player who played for Leicester Tigers and Harlequins over his career. He played in the centre, mainly as an inside centre during his rugby career.

Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen. David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Just Eat

Age: 45

Instagram: @bencohenrugby

Ben Cohen is a former rugby player and activist. He began his professional career in 1996 before retiring in 2011. Since then, he has founded The Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation to combat homophobia and bullying.

Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall in Grand Slammers. ITV/ Remarkable Factual

Age: 44

Instagram: @mike_tindall12

Mike Tindall is an English former rugby union player and has won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011. He is married to Zara Tindall, making him a member of the British royal family.

Matt Dawson

Matt Dawson. David M Benett/Getty Images for Birley / Mint Event Management

Age: 50

Instagram: @matt9dawson

Matt Dawson is a retired rugby union player who played scrum half for Northampton Saints and London Wasps. He currently has a column with BBC Sport, which talks about the ongoing Rugby World Cup.

Grand Slammers will air on ITV on Wednesday 27th September at 9pm.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

