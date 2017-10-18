The conversation is the product of a recorded interview between Michael and broadcaster Kirsty Young that took place just before Christmas 2016. Young was asked to interview the pop star for a film, Freedom, he was producing about his life and career – a chat that was supposed to cover just a few topics but ended up stretching over two hours. Taking place at Michael's home, it spanned his life and career and, according to Young, the Wham! musician said to her as they parted: "You should turn this into a radio programme".

News of Michael's death broke on Christmas Day 2016. At the time, he was putting the finishing touches to Freedom – an autobiographical documentary which aired on Channel 4 on 16th October.

George Michael: The Red Line marks the Wham! musician's final interview and is told in almost all its entirety. "The Radio 2 listeners continue to love and remember George Michael and his music, and I'm glad that they will be able to hear his final, very special interview on the station," said head of Radio 2, Lewis Carnie.

In the chat, Michael describes how his solo career felt pre-destined: "There's always been this red line, I see it like a red line, which goes through everything. Like a staircase to whatever you're about to do next. And I could feel that at the final concert. I already had one foot in my solo career during Wham! the final."

He continues: "Even when I've lost control, even when I've really hit rock bottom, I believe, that the red line is still there. And that this period of down time will result in something spectacular."

George Michael: The Red Line will be broadcast for the first time on Radio 2 on Wednesday 1st and Wednesday 8th November at 10pm