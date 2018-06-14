What channel is it on?

The show appears on BBC1 and will also be available on iPlayer.

What is it about?

The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson challenges damaging world views and outdated social norms imposed on women.

In light of the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns, and the gender pay gap revelations, Robinson asks why women still aren’t equal. 100 years on from suffrage, she cannot comprehend how the world is still so stuck in sexism, both in the home and workplace.

More like this

Having fought for her place in the media heirarchy, Robinson is all too familiar with the restrictions of gender. But the host shows no signs of accepting a male dominated world.

Robinson has her opinions challenged and, less frequently, changed while unearthing what’s holding women back. The show talks to a mother of five with a house husband who pushes the boundaries of conventional motherhood.

She also highlights the impact of sexism on young girls, meeting with primary schoolers and millennial women to discuss their contemporary woes.

Advertisement

The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson airs at on BBC1 at 9pm on Thursday 14th June