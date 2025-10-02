In the third instalment of the travelogue, Levy is inching closer to becoming an avid traveller, but before he can claim that title, he is discovering what the "ultimate bucket list" is all about, and gets a little help from Prince William.

You can watch Levy making a new furry friend in the clip below.

But it isn't just Prince William who Levy meets on his travels, as he is also joined by five-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé, his daughter Sarah Levy, NOWZ, one of the newest K-pop boy bands and Rahul Dravid, a former Indian cricketer known as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.

In this season, Levy finds himself in Austria, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Mexico, South Korea and the United States, "each stop bringing a new opportunity to broaden his perspective — and test his resolve", as per the series synopsis.

Levy spoke to RadioTimes.com last year about his travels in season 2, admitting he went on quite the "fascinating journey".

"I think it has been good for me," he explained. "Before the show I just didn't really care to get up off the couch and get on a plane and travel. I didn't enjoy travelling, I didn't enjoy sightseeing.

"I think it's kind of taught me more, it's better to go for the experience and then decide whether you like it or whether you don't instead of just saying you don't care for it."

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy special episode premieres on Friday 3rd October. New episodes will premiere weekly until the finale on Friday 31st October.

