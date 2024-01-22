The synopsis reads: "What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, the docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius."

Read on for all the latest information about Netflix's new documentary Einstein and the Bomb.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Einstein and the Bomb will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 16th February. It is a feature film, so only one title will be released.

Much like all Netflix releases, it is expected to be released at 8:00am GMT.

What is Einstein and the Bomb about?

The historical documentary drama is centred around Albert Einstein and the atomic bomb, something that was increasingly spoken about in 2023 following the release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Einstein and the Bomb. Netflix

Directed by Anthony Philipson (Our Girl) and produced by BBC Studios, the documentary will depict Einstein's life and his work's impact on the world through archived footage and dramatisations.

It has been reported that the script of the documentary has taken "everything from anything Einstein was recorded or heard saying and everything he wrote down".

Who is the cast in Einstein and the Bomb?

As per Netflix, the cast for Einstein and the Bomb includes the following:

Aidan McArdle

Andrew Havill

Rachel Barry

Helena Westerman

Leo Ashizawa

Jay Lewis Mitchell

Simon Markey

James Musgrave

Simon Haines

Einstein and the Bomb trailer

The trailer for Einstein and the Bomb was released in 2023. You can watch the full trailer below.

Einstein and the Bomb will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday 16th February.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.