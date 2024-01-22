Einstein and the Bomb: Netflix release date and latest news
The new docudrama will look at key points in Einstein's life.
Netflix's new feature documentary will explore the storied life of Albert Einstein, his "complex relationship with Hitler, Germany, the atom bomb, and its devastating aftermath in Japan".
Told through a mix of archival footage and dramatisations, the film will look at key points in Einstein's life, including how his work "changed the course of history forever".
The synopsis reads: "What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, the docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius."
Read on for all the latest information about Netflix's new documentary Einstein and the Bomb.
Einstein and the Bomb release date
Einstein and the Bomb will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 16th February. It is a feature film, so only one title will be released.
Much like all Netflix releases, it is expected to be released at 8:00am GMT.
What is Einstein and the Bomb about?
The historical documentary drama is centred around Albert Einstein and the atomic bomb, something that was increasingly spoken about in 2023 following the release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.
Directed by Anthony Philipson (Our Girl) and produced by BBC Studios, the documentary will depict Einstein's life and his work's impact on the world through archived footage and dramatisations.
It has been reported that the script of the documentary has taken "everything from anything Einstein was recorded or heard saying and everything he wrote down".
Who is the cast in Einstein and the Bomb?
As per Netflix, the cast for Einstein and the Bomb includes the following:
- Aidan McArdle
- Andrew Havill
- Rachel Barry
- Helena Westerman
- Leo Ashizawa
- Jay Lewis Mitchell
- Simon Markey
- James Musgrave
- Simon Haines
Einstein and the Bomb trailer
The trailer for Einstein and the Bomb was released in 2023. You can watch the full trailer below.
