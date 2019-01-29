Left on the floor after the attack, viewers thought that was the end of their beloved David, with his troop leaving their former leader to die.

But David wasn’t done yet. In a scene we’re guessing historians will one day refer to as “David’s redemption”, the chimp eventually picked himself up before preparing to reunite with his family.

Of course, David – king of kings – returned to the group and, after an epic standoff with traitor Luther, reclaimed his position as leader.

And some Twitter users couldn’t hide their joy…

Long live big Dave, our king forever.

Well, until next week anyway. The next episode of the series will focus on a baby penguin, part of, as Attenborough said, a “march into the frozen waste of Antarctica to face the coldest and cruellest winter on Earth.”

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 12 November 2018