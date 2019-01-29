11 Dynasties viewers who got seriously invested in the story of David the Chimp
Because some heroes don't wear capes
David Attenborough’s new BBC1 series Dynasties invited audiences into the world of chimpanzees and some people got seriously attached to one of them.
Also called David, the alpha in a group of Senegalese chimps soon became viewers' favourite as he struggled to overcome threats to his leadership. The most potent came in the form of rival chimpanzee Luther, who at one point tried to seize power in a brutal attack on David, biting several fingers off his hand and a huge chunk out of his leg.
Left on the floor after the attack, viewers thought that was the end of their beloved David, with his troop leaving their former leader to die.
But David wasn’t done yet. In a scene we’re guessing historians will one day refer to as “David’s redemption”, the chimp eventually picked himself up before preparing to reunite with his family.
Of course, David – king of kings – returned to the group and, after an epic standoff with traitor Luther, reclaimed his position as leader.
And some Twitter users couldn’t hide their joy…
Long live big Dave, our king forever.
Well, until next week anyway. The next episode of the series will focus on a baby penguin, part of, as Attenborough said, a “march into the frozen waste of Antarctica to face the coldest and cruellest winter on Earth.”
