It's this "dependance" on alcohol that's explored in Chiles' upcoming BBC2 documentary, Drinkers like Me: Adrian Chiles – an insightful and candid look at one man's "nice, regular" drinking habit.

Here's everything you need to know about Drinkers like Me: Adrian Chiles.

What time is Drinkers Like Me: Adrian Chiles on TV?

Drinkers like Me: Adrian Chiles airs on Monday 27th August at 9pm on BBC2. It is a one-off film.

What's the documentary about?

Chiles invites us to observe his – relatable – drinking habits, the product, he claims, of the British drinking culture. Of his male friends, only one – Frank Skinner, who features in the documentary – doesn't drink, and Chiles acknowledges the pressure he feels under to drink in social settings.

Although he says that he doesn't have a drink problem, Chiles does have a problem with drink – he can't say no.

At one particularly boozy party, Chiles drinks his way through the equivalent of 32 units of alcohol (the government recommends 14 unites per week on average).

Who is Adrian Chiles?

Adrian chiles is a broadcaster best known for fronting both The One Show and Daybreak with Christine Lampard (née Bleakley). He also fronted ITV's football coverage between 2010 and 2015, previously appearing on Match of the Day 2 and hosting The Apprentice: You're Fired! for the BBC. He currently hosts a Radio 5 Live show, Chiles on Friday.