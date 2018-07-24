Accessibility Links

Room 101 has been cancelled according to Frank Skinner

The comedy panel show has been on and off the BBC for 24 years, but current presenter Skinner says BBC2 has now axed the series

Room 101 host Frank Skinner has said the comedy panel show has been cancelled by the BBC.

Skinner – who has fronted the revamped version of the show since 2012 – seemingly confirmed the news to The Times, saying “Room 101 is dead”.

According to the report, after noticing his publicist grimacing at Skinner letting slip before an official announcement was made, the comedian added: “But who the f**k cares really?”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment.

The show – which was first aired in 1994 – invites celebrities to rant about their pet peeves, trying to convince the host to consign them to Room 101, a place said to contain “the worst thing in the world” in George Orwell novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.

After Nick Hancock fronted three series of the show, Paul Merton filled the presenter’s seat from 1997 before the show was first cancelled in 1997. During the show’s original run, the host would quiz only one celebrity, which included the likes of Ricky Gervais, Stephen Fry and Boris Johnson. However, the format was tweaked for the 2012 revival, where host Skinner was joined by three celebrity guests.

