You have to watch David Tennant's hilariously bad attempt at a South African accent
The Doctor Who and Jessica Jones star really can't do a South African accent - and he wants to banish it to Room 101
There are many reasons to love David Tennant. The former Doctor Who star is funny, clever, charming – and it turns out also hugely self-deprecating.
You see, according to the 44-year-old, he's not perfect. And he's absolutely not afraid to mock himself on TV to prove it.
Tennant appears in this week's episode of Room 101 and decides to highlight his acting shortcomings by putting his attempts at a South African accent in the room where celebrities' pet hates and worst fears are banished.
"As part of my day job, which is pretending to be other people, I do occasionally have to assume another accent," he tells host Frank Skinner. "Usually with a bit of practise and a bit of time I can make a decent fist of most of them but my Becher's Brook, my Waterloo, is the South African accent.
"I don't know what it is about it that is elusive to my ear but I've tried and I've struggled and... *going into a South African accent* it starts off alright and it's not too bad but it doesn't take very long and suddenly I'm from Dudley.
"I don't know what it is. It defeats me every single time!"
What do you think of Tennant's attempts?
Watch David Tennant on Room 101 on Thursday at 8:30pm on BBC1