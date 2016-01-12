Tennant appears in this week's episode of Room 101 and decides to highlight his acting shortcomings by putting his attempts at a South African accent in the room where celebrities' pet hates and worst fears are banished.

"As part of my day job, which is pretending to be other people, I do occasionally have to assume another accent," he tells host Frank Skinner. "Usually with a bit of practise and a bit of time I can make a decent fist of most of them but my Becher's Brook, my Waterloo, is the South African accent.

"I don't know what it is about it that is elusive to my ear but I've tried and I've struggled and... *going into a South African accent* it starts off alright and it's not too bad but it doesn't take very long and suddenly I'm from Dudley.

More like this

"I don't know what it is. It defeats me every single time!"

What do you think of Tennant's attempts?

Advertisement

Watch David Tennant on Room 101 on Thursday at 8:30pm on BBC1