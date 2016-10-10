These are jungles, deserts, mountains, islands, grasslands and, perhaps most interestingly of all, cities – which are now seen by the BBC Natural History Unit as a wildlife habitat all of their own. One episode of the six-part series will be focused entirely on animals living in built-up areas.

This weekend the BBC released a trailer for the long-awaited second series featuring an array of animals and stunning scenery.

One clip taken from the cities episode sees a cheeky little primate steal a bottle from an unsuspecting human...

Planet Earth 2 will begin on BBC1 in November