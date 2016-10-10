David Attenborough’s Planet Earth 2 to devote whole episode to urban wildlife
As well as African savannahs and the rainforests we have come to expect, one episode will be focused entirely on animals living in cities and built-up areas
David Attenborough will be back on BBC1 in November with Planet Earth 2, his follow-up to the decade-old natural history series.
New technology has helped capture some fascinating new footage, with each instalment focused on a particular habitat.
These are jungles, deserts, mountains, islands, grasslands and, perhaps most interestingly of all, cities – which are now seen by the BBC Natural History Unit as a wildlife habitat all of their own. One episode of the six-part series will be focused entirely on animals living in built-up areas.
This weekend the BBC released a trailer for the long-awaited second series featuring an array of animals and stunning scenery.
One clip taken from the cities episode sees a cheeky little primate steal a bottle from an unsuspecting human...
Planet Earth 2 will begin on BBC1 in November