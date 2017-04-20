Created by Sky, the experience will combine VR tech with TV documentary as users will be able to learn more about some of the ultra-rare pieces in the museum’s collection such as bones, fossils and skulls.

"I have enjoyed helping people to discover more about the natural world,” said Attenborough, “and Hold The World offers people a unique opportunity: to examine rare objects, some millions of years old, up close.

“It represents an extraordinary new step in how people can explore and experience nature, all from the comfort of their own homes and I am delighted to be able to help users uncover some of the treasures the Natural History Museum has to offer in a thrilling new way."

The new experience is commissioned by the Sky VR Studio and will be the "first fully interactive production from Sky", according to the broadcaster.

Sir David: still a pioneer at 90 years old.