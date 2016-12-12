Speaking on top of London’s Shard building at the end of ‘Cities’, the final episode of the series, Attenborough called for everyone to protect our planet – for ourselves and all creatures living on it.

Although many were still upset about the episode’s Hawksbill baby turtles who were disorientated by the city’s 24-hour glare.

But stop your panicking, folks – those turtles were indeed rescued by the film crew.

More like this

Advertisement

Maybe there is a god after all (hopefully with David Attenborough’s voice).