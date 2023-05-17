As well as her tragic passing and her relationship with her lawyer Howard K Stern , Anna Nicole's children are mentioned throughout Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me.

Netflix has dropped its brand new documentary on model Anna Nicole Smith, looking into the life, death and secrets of the late star.

Sadly, Anna Nicole Smith's son Daniel passed away from an accidental overdose at the age of 20, and five months after giving birth to her daughter Dannielynn, Anna Nicole died of a drug overdose.

At the time of Dannielynn's birth there was some debate about who her father was, with photographer Larry Birkhead later being confirmed as her parent following a DNA test.

But, where is Dannielynn now?

As the documentary launches on Netflix, here's everything you need to know about Dannielynn Birkhead.

Who is Dannielynn Birkhead?

Dannielynn Birkhead is the daughter of late model and actress Anna Nicole Smith and photographer Larry Birkhead.

Dannielynn was born on 7th September 2006 in Nassau, Bahamas. Initially, she was born as Dannielynn Hope Marshall Stern.

Anna Nicole announced the news on her website, claiming that the father was her lawyer, Howard K. Stern. According to the Daily Mail, however, she informed entertainment photographer Larry Birkhead that he was the father via text message before her death.

It was believed by the general public that Howard K. Stern was Dannielynn's father as he was Smith's partner at the time, and as per Cleveland 19, Stern was initially listed as Dannielynn's father on her birth certificate.

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead Getty Images

In April 2007, a court-ordered DNA test proved that Larry was indeed Dannielynn's father. Stern accepted the results and was cooperative, allowing Larry full custody.

"We're gonna do what we can to make sure that the best interests of Dannielynn are carried out," Stern said at the time.

"And I'm going to do whatever I can to make sure that [Larry] gets sole custody. Larry can come over to the house and spend as much time with [Dannielynn] as he wants to right now."

Where is Dannielynn Birkhead now?

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead at the 149th Kentucky Derby - Barnstable Brown Gala. Getty Images

Dannielynn lives in Louisville, Kentucky with her dad Larry Birkhead. The 16-year-old attends high school and is said to play violin in her spare time. According to Larry, Dannielynn is on the honour roll.

Larry manages a joint Instagram account for him and Dannielynn, which you can follow @larryanddannielynn.

On her 16th birthday, Larry shared a post with the caption: "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That's if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished. So proud to be your Dad!"

Dannielynn and her father attend Kentucky Derby and the Barnstable Brown Gala each year. The Barnstable Brown Gala is an exclusive pre-derby, which is where Larry first met Anna Nicole in 2003.

At the most recent gala, Dannielynn paid tribute to her late mother by wearing an outfit emblazoned with photos from Smith's ad campaign for Guess.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me is streaming now on Netflix.

