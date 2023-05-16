The 107-minute film - titled Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me - will look at the life and death of the model and actress, whose real name was Vickie Lynn Hogan.

Hers is a story filled with tragedy - and now a documentary about the life of Anna Nicole Smith is set to be released on Netflix this week.

The TV personality rose to fame after appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine in 1992 and went on to appear in The Hudsucker Proxy, The Naked Truth, Ally McBeal and The Anna Nicole Show, her reality show which aired on E! from 2002 until 2004.

She tragically died in 2007 at the age of just 39 from accidental combined drug intoxication.

Among the details of her life told in the documentary is Anna’s relationship with her attorney, agent and partner, Howard K Stern.

But just who is Stern, and what is he doing now? Read on to find out…

Who is Howard K Stern?

Born and based in Los Angeles, Howard Kevin Stern’s law firm first handled Anna Nicole Smith’s modelling contracts in the mid-1990s.

The pair met in 1998 after the death of Smith’s octogenarian billionaire husband, J. Howard Marshall, when the actress enlisted Stern’s help to contest the late businessman's will.

While a judge ruled that Smith wasn’t entitled to any of Marshall’s fortune, her relationship with Stern blossomed, and the lawyer became a co-star on The Anna Nicole Show from 2002-2004. Stern also set up talent agency Hot Smoochie Lips, Inc - which had Smith on its books as a client.

Stern was also present when Smith’s 20-year-old son Daniel tragically passed away from an accidental overdose of antidepressants and methadone in Barbados on 10th September 2006. Eighteen days later, Smith exchanged wedding vows with Stern in a legally non-binding ceremony in Nassau.

After Smith also died of an accidental overdose less than five months later, Stern became executor of her will - but also found out that he was not the father of their infant daughter, Dannielynn, after a fierce custody battle.

Despite being named as a parent on the child’s birth certificate, DNA results proved that Dannielynn was the daughter of Smith's former love interest and photographer, Larry Birkhead.

Where is Howard K Stern now?

According to reports, Stern was hired in 2019 as a public defender for the County of Los Angeles Public Defender's Office.

