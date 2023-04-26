Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me release date

The documentary, directed by Untouchable's Ursula Macfarlane, looks at the TV personality and model's rise to fame and untimely 2007 death through never-before-seen footage and interviews with people who knew her well.

Netflix is examining the life of one of the biggest stars of the '90s in its upcoming film Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me "reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew", Netflix has said – but when does the documentary arrive on the streamer?

Here's everything we know so far about Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 16th May.

The 107-minute film will be available to stream in the UK at 8am BST on that date.

What is Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me about?

Anna Nicole Smith. Netflix

The upcoming Netflix documentary looks at the life and death of Vickie Lynn Hogan, who was better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith.

The TV personality rose to fame after appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine in 1992 and went on to appear in The Hudsucker Proxy, The Naked Truth, Ally Mcbeal and The Anna Nicole Show, her reality show which aired on E! from 2002 until 2004.

She died in 2007 at the age of 39 from accidental combined drug intoxication.

Directed by Ursula Macfarlane, You Don't Know Me is an "unflinching and humanising examination" of Anna Nicole Smith's life and career, exploring her dizzying ascent, her marriages – including her second marriage to octogenarian billionaire James Howard Marshall II – and her tragic passing.

"With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew," Netflix said.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me trailer

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming documentary in April, giving subscribers a first look at the insightful film.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 16th May.

