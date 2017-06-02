Last year, Packham opened about his personal struggle with the condition for the first time in his memoir Fingers in the Sparkle Jar.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he acknowledged the issues that the diagnosis had helped to explain. “It’s that that underlines all the other problems,” he said. This includes behavioural “issues” such as obsession, isolation and the commitment to truth that makes him such a controversial conservationist.

Chris Packham: Me and My Asperger’s will air on BBC2 later this year