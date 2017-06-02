Chris Packham to explore his Asperger Syndrome in new BBC documentary
The Springwatch presenter was diagnosed with Asperger's in 2005 at the age of 44
Springwatch presenter Chris Packham is to provide an insight into living with Asperger Syndrome in a new BBC documentary, set to air on BBC2 later this year.
The one-off special will follow Packham – who was diagnosed with Asperger's in 2005, at the age of 44 – in his home life and see him interview the world’s leading experts on autism research, as well as a family who have made the decision to put their son through controversial treatment to ‘cure’ his autism.
Last year, Packham opened about his personal struggle with the condition for the first time in his memoir Fingers in the Sparkle Jar.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he acknowledged the issues that the diagnosis had helped to explain. “It’s that that underlines all the other problems,” he said. This includes behavioural “issues” such as obsession, isolation and the commitment to truth that makes him such a controversial conservationist.
Chris Packham: Me and My Asperger’s will air on BBC2 later this year