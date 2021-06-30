Cat People release date: Trailer, latest news for Netflix docuseries

Cats are often portrayed as independent, aloof and somehow less loveable than dogs – they are even regularly cast as the villains in movies like Cats & Dogs and Lady And The Tramp – but they finally get the adoration they deserve in new Netflix documentary series Cat People.

Advertisement

Aiming to dispel the image of the ‘cat lady’ (usually a lonely spinster with hundreds of pet kitties), or cats as the villain’s fluffy evil sidekick (James Bond villain Blofeld, Austin Powers’ nemesis Dr Evil and Hogwarts’ Dolores Umbridge all had feline pals) the six-part series meets a range of different pet owners who all feel they aren’t anything like the negative stereotype.

Their cats aren’t ordinary, either, and if you have ever brightened your day by looking at cat videos on YouTube, you will recognise some of the talented furballs who surf, skateboard and even play the piano in Netflix’s light-hearted documentary.

Cat People release date

The six-episode documentary series Cat People launches on Netflix on Wednesday 7th July.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Cat People trailer

You can watch a teaser for Cat People below, which offerings a light-hearted look at the series exploring felines and their families.

What is Cat People about?

In case you hadn’t already guessed, Cat People is about cats, cats, and more cats, and the people who love them.

Netflix

Created by Glen Zipper, who also made the popular Netflix documentary Dogs, Cat People explores our relationships with the furry felines and some of the cat people around the world who rescue, befriend and celebrate the notoriously independent creatures.

The six-part documentary also invites us to meet some of the quirkier cats and their owners, including a cat that surfs, one that plays the drums (as part of a band named The Rock Cats, of course), and an owner who throws elaborate birthday parties for her pet.

The filmmakers also visit the island of Syros in Greece, where locals help to protect the large community of Instagram-famous cats that live there.

Cat People will be available on Netflix from 7th July – check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide. Check out our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.