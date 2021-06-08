Tiger King star Carole Baskin working on new big cat show for ITV

Carole Baskin may not be appearing in Tiger King‘s second season but she will be returning to television with a new big cat show for ITV.

Advertisement

Speaking to Rickie, Melvin and Charlie on BBC Radio 1, the reality star announced the news, saying: “We are working on an ITV pilot and I’m very excited about that.

“It will be covering the kind of work we’ve always done which is going after the bad guys and bringing them to justice, so I’m really excited about that right now.”

When asked whether she regretted appearing on Netflix‘s Tiger King documentary, she said the abuse she received was worth it for the increased awareness around the poor treatment of exotic animals.

“For me, because of the fact that finally people are understanding the situation with big cats – our federal bill will pass as a result of people understanding that there is all of this abuse going on – it was worth all of the attacks on me personally.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“But if you think about it from my husband’s point, it was much harder for him and my daughter who felt they had to protect me from all of these vicious people and for me it’s like, I don’t care, they don’t know me. So I’m happy about having done it if it gets that end result.”

On NBC’s upcoming Tiger King drama, which will see Kate McKinnon play Carole Baskin, she said the Saturday Night Live star had still not reached out to her.

“She’s such a good study of people. I put out a diary post every day of my life so if she watches those and sees my mannerisms and probably from the mannerisms she got off of Tiger King, I think she could do a very convincing impersonation of me.”

Baskin shot to fame last year after appearing in Tiger King – Netflix’s docuseries about the rivalry between private zoo owner Joe Exotic and big cat activist Carole Baskin.

Advertisement

The documentary star told RadioTimes.com in February that she refused to take part in Tiger King season two after feeling “misled” by the first.