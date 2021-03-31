Britney Spears speaks out on recent documentary about her life: “I still cry sometimes”

Pop star Britney Spears has issued a statement in response to the recent documentary which explored her conservatorship and the #FreeBritney social movement.

Framing Britney Spears was released back in February and set social media alight with discussion of the singer’s wellbeing, as well as the ways in which she was harassed during her meteoric rise to fame.

The feature-length documentary also explored the conservatorship she has been under, which gave her father Jamie Spears legal control over her finances until a co-conservator was appointed last year.

In her first statement on the film since its release, Spears said on Instagram: “My life has always been very speculated… watched… and judged really my whole life!”

She continues: “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am ’til this day.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in… I cried for two weeks and well… I still cry sometimes,” Spears added. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy… love… and happiness.”

A number of fans have left comments accusing the post of not truly being from Spears, but there is no evidence to suggest that this is the case.

In a statement shared in February, Spears’ social media manager Cassie Petrey assured fans that the star has complete control over what gets posted on her personal Instagram.

“Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram. She finds the Google images, Pinterest images, quotes, memes, and everything else herself.

“Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her. She generally edits the videos herself. If a video she sends in is edited by her social media team, it’s because she gave specific instructions and asked for it to be edited that way. Then she sees it and decides if she wants to post it or not.”

Petrey went on to say that her work on Britney’s social media presence is entirely unrelated to her conservatorship and hit back at conspiracy theories claiming the star is attempting to convey secret messages in her posts.

