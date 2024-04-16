Director Eva Orna, who won an Oscar for Best Documentary in 2008 for Taxi to the Dark Side, lifts the lid on the Instagrammable brand and the global ramifications its mass-produced clothing and social media presence has on us and the world.

It’s worth checking out the official trailer to see what it’s all about:

Interested in checking it out? Here’s how to watch Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion and whether you can watch it in the UK.

How to watch the new Brandy Melville documentary in the US

You can watch the Brandy Melville documentary in the US on Max, the HBO streaming service. It released on 9th April 2024 in the US, and you can watch it right now on Max if you’re a subscriber.

The HBO Original Documentary is exclusive to stream on Max in the US. Prices for the subscription service start at $9.99 a month in the US.

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available in the UK.

This raises questions on how to watch the Brandy Melville documentary in the UK. For more information on that, keep reading.

Can I watch Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion in the UK?

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion isn’t currently available to watch in the UK. As of writing, there is no release date to tell you about, either.

It should eventually air on Sky channels and streaming service NOW, however.

Sky has exclusive rights to air HBO productions here in the UK before anyone else, so when the Brandy Melville documentary does air here it should be on one of the Sky channels such as Sky Atlantic and/or available to stream on NOW.

We will update this page with official details on how to watch Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion in the UK as soon as we’re able after they are revealed. Fingers crossed a release date is confirmed soon.

