Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed – release date and latest news

Bob Ross – arguably one of the best known painting TV personalities – is finally getting the documentary treatment over on Netflix with the release of Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.

The film, which arrives on the streamer this week, takes a look at the largely untold life of the PBS presenter, who died in 1995 but became an internet phenomenon in recent years when his show The Joy of Painting picked up a cult following.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed is set to explore the man behind the watercolours, with Netflix recently releasing an elusive trailer in which an interviewee is heard saying: “I’ve been wanting to get this story out for all these years.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix’s Bob Ross documentary and when it arrives on the platform.

Bob Ross documentary release date

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 25th August.

What is Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed about?

Netflix’s upcoming documentary will tell the story of landscape artist Bob Ross, who rose to fame as the host of The Joy of Painting, a long-running PBS show that picked up a cult following thanks to Ross’s calm demeanour.

The film is set to to look “beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings” to explore the life of Ross, who died aged 52 in 1995 but has since taken on a huge posthumous internet presence.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed features interviews with Ross’s son Steve, Ross’s colleague Dana Jester and Ross’s friend John Thamm among other figures who were a part of the painter’s life, as well as archive footage.

Bob Ross documentary trailer

Netflix released a mysterious trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed on the 17th August, in which the streamer says it wants to show the trailer but can’t, before an unknown person is heard saying: “I’ve been wanting to get this story out for all these years.”

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 25th August.