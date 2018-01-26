We called him Percy because he’s so tenacious. Persistent Percy.

About five times a day he would swim to find a clam and then return to this one bit of coral that he would use as a kind of anvil – smashing the shell until it broke. Sometimes it would take him five minutes – other times it would take an hour. We’d be swimming around and you could hear the smashing – properly hear him knocking against the coral.

I think we have all been quite staggered by the physical and cognitive abilities of a lot of the animals that live in our blue planet. I don’t think any of us were quite prepared for what we would find down there.

In any habitat it’s nice to have animals that are kind of 'pin-up' species, superstars that will help people to care about that particularly habitat. I think Percy is great for that. He is an intelligent and characterful fish that uses tools. When I think of the Great Barrier Reef – and its future - Percy will always stick in my mind.

Interview by Terry Payne