In a newly released trailer for the series, fans of the duo take a sneak peek at what they'll be getting up to throughout the show.

During the clip, Monaghan narrates, "Quite some time ago, Billy and I spent three years exploring Middle-earth," before showing moments of the series.

In one of the clips, as Boyd and Monaghan can be seen visiting their long-time friend Sir Ian McKellen in his London pub, The Grapes (above).

In the first episode, the trio reminisce about their time together during the filming of The Lord of the Rings.

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd. Dash Pictures

Over the course of Billy and Dom Eat the World, the pair will share their passion for food and travel as they discover how cuisine can give an insight into a place, its people and culture.

Monaghan said of the series: "Billy and I have always explored places we’ve visited through food and also included each location in our podcasts, which seemed to be well received by the listeners.

"It felt about as natural as it can be to then build on these podcasts and create a TV show travelling the world and stuffing our faces with tasty treats. Two of our favourite things to do!"

Boyd added: "Dom and I wanted to tell interesting, honest stories in the series, whilst discovering some great cooking tips and secrets to pass on.

"We met so many wonderful people and heard their stories, from the sisters keeping the family business alive making black pudding in the Outer Hebrides to a wonderful married couple and their delicious street food in Fukuoka, Japan.

"Seeing the different ways people make and eat food and how that creates a community has been such an amazing adventure, we can't wait for people to see the show."

Billy and Dom Eat the World is coming soon.

