Ben Fogle opens up on “inspirational” older couple in New Lives in the Wild

Ben Fogle is back visiting people who have completely transformed their lives in a brand new series of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild.

Advertisement

The new episodes, which start on Channel 5 this week, will see the presenter travelling around the UK and Europe as he meets with individuals who have turned their back on the busy, corporate lifestyle for a simpler way of life.

And there’s one particular couple who touched Ben’s heart during filming for series 16.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ben opened up about a German-Austrian couple, who he meets in episode two at their new home in Ireland.

“For me, it wasn’t necessarily the most beautiful of places, but I loved their story. I thought it was very lyrical and poetic. I thought they spoke very movingly about getting old. They’re the oldest couple that we’ve ever had on this series,” he explained.

“The fact that they offered their whole life to one of the viewers of this show kind of seems amazing to me. The fact that they trust me enough that they genuinely think someone who watches it might like to move into their house moved me to tears and is one of the most beautiful things anyone’s ever said.

“It’s the power of trust and I was a complete stranger to them. They were without doubt the most inspiring couple I’ve ever met in my life. And I just thought, everything they said and everything they had created was incredibly profound.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Asked whether he’d like to adopt any of the new lifestyle changes seen in the series, Fogle said: “I’d love to simplify my life. I’d love to kind of live an entirely off-grid life without all the complications that I have in mine, but the reality is that I have two children in school, they’ve got their friends, and we’ve got extended family.

“So, we have decided to kind of embrace this life right now. But, one day, I like the idea that maybe I’ll be able to simplify it!”

Read more: Ben Fogle discusses difficulties and risks in new series of New Lives in the Wild

Advertisement

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild returns with a new four-part series on Tuesday 4th January at 9pm on Channel 5. To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.