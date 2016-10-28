Haydock will also pose wider questions about prison life, examining how new technology combined with the lucrative black market among inmates is driving violence that extends to the outside world.

“This film exposes the shocking levels of contraband getting into UK prisons," said Haydock. "Hearing from those on the frontline I discover just how out of control things are."

Director Leila Monks added: "We're really proud of this film as it reveals the complexities of an underground network that is hidden from view. Livvy is the perfect person to help navigate this world and we're glad to be championing new female talent."

Breaking into Prison is the first in a series of three access-driven BBC3 documentaries from Antidote Productions to be fronted by Haydock.

Breaking into Prison will be available to watch via BBC3 on iPlayer and YouTube from Monday 7th November 2016

The three part series is an Antidote production for BBC3. The Executive Producer is Laura Jones