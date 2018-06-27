Operation NHS Fraud will lift the lid on the counter-fraud investigators cracking down on cheats, liars and fraudsters trying to rip off the National Health Service. This programme has exclusive access to those working for the NHS Counter Fraud Authority, and will follow their cases from tip-off to conviction.

Meanwhile, Sue Johnston, Larry Lamb, Radzi Chinyanganya, Tanni Grey-Thompson and Helen Lederer will relive the wartime experiences of a close family member in Home Front Heroes, which will be broadcast in the week leading up to Remembrance Sunday 2018.

Payback Time For Frontline Crime will celebrate the bravery of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who have been attacked in the line of duty and returned to work. It will look at each attack, the emergency worker’s road to recovery and their emotional return to the job, as well as following the police as they find and prosecute the perpetrators.

And in Make Me A Dealer, Flog It! host Paul Martin presents a show about aspiring antique and collectible dealers learning the tricks of the trade. Each episode will feature two amateur enthusiasts competing against each other to buy at auction and sell for the highest price.

The five series will launch on BBC1 in autumn 2018.