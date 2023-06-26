The half-hour programme will replace Scam Interceptors, which was previously due to air in the 8:30pm slot on BBC One. Panorama's Is China Watching You? and Rose Ayling-Ellis's documentary Signs For Change will air before and after the investigation as billed.

It has been announced that there will be a change to the schedule on BBC One this evening, with the channel set to air a BBC News investigation called Stephen Lawrence: The Sixth Suspect.

Stephen Lawrence: The Sixth Suspect is an investigation by reporter Daniel De Simone, who identifies a new suspect in Stephen Lawrence murder, as was reported this morning.

The description for the programme says: "Stephen’s killing in 1993 changed policing and race relations in Britain forever, and its shadow hangs over the Metropolitan Police to this day. For decades, five men have been suspected of the attack, and in 2012 two of them were found guilty."

The description continues: "Daniel De Simone has seen secret evidence and [spoke] to dozens of witnesses to publicly identify a sixth suspect for the first time. Evidence uncovered in this investigation also further implicates other suspects in the attack, and raises serious question of the police handling of the case over many years."

Stephen's mother Baroness Doreen Lawrence responded to the BBC's report this morning, saying there should be "serious sanctions" against police officers who failed to investigate the suspect.

She said: "Only when police officers lose their jobs can the public have confidence that failure and incompetence will not be tolerated and that change will happen."

In a statement in response to the BBC investigation, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward said: "The impact of the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence and subsequent inquiries continues to be felt throughout policing.

"Unfortunately, too many mistakes were made in the initial investigation and the impact of them continues to be seen.

"On the 30th anniversary of Stephen's murder, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley apologised for our failings and I repeat that apology today."

Stephen Lawrence: The Sixth Suspect will air at 8:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 26th June.

