Could they offer an answer to the obesity crisis and save billions for the NHS?

Another show in the season will see Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall challenge the people of Newcastle to lose 100,000lbs in a year.

The three-part series, which doesn’t yet gave a name, will see the presenter launching the social experiment which has the co-operation of Newcastle city council.

He will encourage people to make changes to their diet and get involved in physical activities to achieve the target.

Fearnley-Whittingstall said: “The fact is that as a nation we need to do something about our increasing weight - it’s doing too many of us too much harm. I think that galvanising a whole city to take responsibility for their collective health, by coming together to lose weight, could be an amazing way to make progress in the fight against obesity. It’s not going to be easy but I am confident that the people of Newcastle are up to my challenge."

Also featured is The Truth About Obesity, in which presenter Chris Bavin will seek out the latest scientific research on why the problem exists.