Hussain has already taken us on a culinary journey to find her roots in Bangladesh for The Chronicles of Nadiya – but now she will be taking a trip closer to home for BBC2's Nadiya's British Food Adventure. will set out on an journey across the country, meeting the growers, producers and pioneers behind "the best of modern British food".

A brand new trailer for the eight-episode series reveals Hussain getting very excited over cooked cheese and having a great time in a tractor.

Any programme with GBBO's Nadiya Hussain wouldn't be complete without a spot of cooking. Luckily, the show will also take viewers into the kitchen where Hussain will create her own delicious recipes inspired by what she's discovered on her travels.

“Our country’s regional cuisine is much more than tried and tested traditional dishes - there are quirky and clever food producers out there who are reinventing British food in unique and exciting ways," Hussain says.

"I can't wait to meet these local food heroes, to find inspiration in the most unusual food stories and unlikely ingredients and then come up with some brand new recipes in the kitchen, adding my own special twist."