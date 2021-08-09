Ashley Banjo – Britain in Black and White: release date rumours, trailer, and news

Dancer and choreographer Ashley Banjo made headlines in the summer of 2020, following the pro-equality, partly Black Lives Matter-themed dance routine he and his fellow Diversity dancers performed on Britain’s Got Talent.

Advertisement

The routine – one of the most complained about moments in OFCOM’s history that went on to win the group a BAFTA – thrust Diversity into the political spotlight.

Now, in a new documentary, Dancing on Ice judge Banjo is going on a journey of discovery to reveal how race and racism have impacted his life and the life of his family and friends. Investigating the Black civil rights movement in the UK, he meets civil rights’ trailblazers and learns about the dangers and rewards they encountered when standing up for civil rights.

Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White release date

Ashley Banjo’s documentary will be on ITV in October, as part of the channel’s programming for Black History Month.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Ashley Banjo said about the documentary?

Ashley has talked about the impact of racism in the past that will be the focus of the documentary, and he spoke on Instagram about the reaction Diversity received following their performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

“A lot of the negativity, and the nastiness, and the racism shows exactly why this performance was needed and why this conversation that has arisen from it is necessary. Racism is very real. I knew it before and I definitely know it now.”

When Diversity won the BAFTA for Must-See Moment at the 2021 awards, he thanked both his supporters and the 30,000 people who complained about the dance routine to OFCOM.

“I have to say thank you to the people that complained – to the people that did put all of that abuse out there online – because you showed the truth. You showed exactly why this performance and this moment was necessary,” he said.

“But to all of those people, just take a look because this – as much as there is so many conversations and so much that needs to change – this is what change looks like and I’m so proud to be standing here.”

“This represents the majority,” he continued. “Let’s keep having those difficult conversations and let’s keep standing up for what’s right, regardless of the colour of our skin and we will achieve that equality.”

Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White trailer

There is no trailer as yet, but keep checking back as we will update this page when one is available.

Advertisement

Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White will be available to watch on ITV in October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.