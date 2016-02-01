And the pageant looks like it'll be anything but run-of-the-mill, with a host of famous faces attending plus performers from The Fijian Army Dancers and Band to the Azerbaijan Cossack Riders taking centre stage.

The Celebration will tell the story of Her Majesty's life from her birth in 1926, through the Second World War, to her Coronation in 1953 and a reign spanning more than 60 years.

Ant and Dec said: “We are honoured to be hosting this special celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s 90th Birthday. This spectacular evening will bring together some of the best known names in the entertainment world who will perform with 900 horses and 1500 participants to mark this very special birthday.”