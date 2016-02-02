Adnan Syed from Serial is set to return to court this week
The subject of the podcast series, currently serving a life sentence for murder, has been given a chance to have new evidence heard in court
Adnan Syed, the subject of the wildly popular American podcast Serial, is due back in court on Wednesday.
in November, a judge in Baltimore granted Syed and his attorney to introduce new evidence regarding an alibi witness and substantial cell phone evidence. The date for that post-conviction hearing has now been set from 3-5 February.
Syed was found guilty in 2000 of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. He is currently serving a life sentence plus 30 years.
Asia McClain, the witness being introduced, previously stated in an affidavit that Syed had been with her in the library when Lee was killed.
The Hae Min Lee case was brought to national attention when it became the subject of the Serial podcast. The series, hosted by Sarah Koenig, examined the evidence in the case and raised questions about whether or not Syed was guilty, especially questioning the job done by his lawyer, the late Christina Gutierrez.