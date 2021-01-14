Ant Middleton reveals the next celebrity he’d like to interview on Straight Talking

Ant Middleton has toured Namibia with singer Liam Payne, crossed Mexico with actor Rebel Wilson – and now he’s set his sights on the next celebrity he’d love to take on his Straight Talking adventures.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about his upcoming Sky travel special – Ant Middleton and Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking – the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star revealed that he’d love to do a third episode with Idris Elba.

“I’d love to take Idris Elba. I’d love to take him to the Arctic, I’d like to sort of up the ante a little bit and push the adventure side.

“Even though it is a straight talking show, the format is primarily an interview show, but I think Idris would be eager, he’s your typical English gentleman isn’t he? He’s tough, he’s humble, he’s got a story and I’ve always, always liked Idris Elba. He always goes about his business unnoticed and I know he’s already inspired millions but he could inspire millions more by being interviewed by myself and getting some real good questions out there.”

Ant continued: “I know that he would have some really inspiring answers so I’d love to know a bit more about Idris – he would be my dream next guest.

“I think he would accept the challenge of being taken out of his comfort zone as well. I feel like I could have a real good adventure, holds barred. Have a proper extreme adventure with him and an extreme chat.”

Sky’s upcoming special, Ant Middleton and Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking, sees the pair travel across Mexico as they chat about their respective life experiences.

The special is the second in Ant Middleton’s Straight Talking series, after his trip across Namibia with One Direction’s Liam Payne in 2019.

Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking will air tonight at 9pm on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.