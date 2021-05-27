Disney releases new Loki trailer
The teaser shows Tom Hiddleston in action as the God of Mischief.
It already feels like ages since the finale to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped on Disney Plus, and we’re more than ready to welcome the next Marvel series into our lives.
In fact, we’re counting down the days. And the hours.
Unfortunately there’s still a bit of a wait before episode one of Loki arrives on Wednesday 9th June, but there’s good news if you’re feeling impatient: a new teaser trailer has just been released… and the show looks epic!
The 30-second mini-trailer, which dropped on the official Loki Twitter account today, shows Tom Hiddleston in action as the God of Mischief opposite Owen Wilson, who looks very different as Mr Mobius M. Mobius. You can check out the teaser below.
Mr Mobius M. Mobius tells Loki he’s in “a lot of trouble” and that “our timeline is in chaos”. Meanwhile, we hear Loki announce that he’s got a very clear sense of self, stating, “I know what I am: good, bad, bit of both.”
Ultimately there’s not that much more to glean from the trailer, it’s just an exercise in getting us more excited for the series. Mission accomplished!
If any more trailers or plot hints are revealed we will keep you posted.
Loki will arrive on Disney+ on 11th June.