New on Disney Plus February 2021 – every new film and show released this month

February is shaping up to be a huge month for Disney Plus subscribers, with a whole new section of content joining the service’s competitive line-up.

Star on Disney Plus will launch in the UK on Tuesday 23rd February and bring with it a raft of mature content acquired from Disney subsidiaries ABC, Fox and FX.

The initial additions will include acclaimed sitcoms Atlanta and How I Met Your Mother as well as gripping dramas such as 24, Prison Break and Big Sky (from The Undoing showrunner David E Kelley).

Of course, the more traditional Disney content will continue, with a wide array of child-friendly programming including classic episodes of The Muppet Show, while Marvel fans can look forward to the second half of comedy thriller WandaVision.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus UK in February.

Friday 5th February

Europe From Above – Year 1

This National Geographic documentary “sets off on an impressive aerial tour across the continent, granting spectacular views, unique insights and a brand-new perspective on some of Europe’s finest cultural and geographic landmarks.”

WandaVision – Episode 5

Marvel Studios’ high concept thriller continues, as Wanda and Vision continue living out their sitcom lives while darkness creeps in around them.

Friday 12th February

Bluey: Season 2

New episodes of the Disney animation for young children about the imaginative playtime games played by a puppy and her younger sister.

Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch

Disney

The return of the documentary series that provides “an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios”. This new batch includes episodes about production assistant Rachelle Federico, music editor Barney Jones and pastry chef Marylou Jaso.

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones

Superhero cartoon that ties in with the toyline of the same name. Iron Man and Captain Marvel team up to explore the strange new land of Battleworld and stop the latest plan from mad titan Thanos.

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

Documentary special exploring how “Marvel’s writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights” over several decades.

PJ Masks: Year 4

New episodes of the popular children’s cartoon which see the PJ Masks “continue the battle for sky and space with help from their new friend, Newton Star.”

Science of Stupid: Year 2-7

National Geographic’s scientific comedy follows the experiments of amateur scientists as they “go head-to-head for the crowned title of most ill-informed”, testing fundamental principles like torque, gravity, and Newton’s laws.

WandaVision – Episode 6

Marvel Studios’ high concept thriller continues, as Wanda and Vision continue living out their sitcom lives while darkness creeps in around them.

Friday 19th February

The Muppet Show: Season 1-5

The primetime variety show that helped launch Jim Henson’s colourful characters to global stardom will be available to stream on Disney Plus. Featuring Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and all your other favourites!

Flora & Ulysses

Disney

Comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, a comic book reader whose parents have recently separated.

The synopsis reads: “After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life – and her outlook – forever.”

WandaVision – Episode 7

Marvel Studios’ high concept thriller continues, as Wanda and Vision continue living out their sitcom lives while darkness creeps in around them.

Tuesday 23rd February

24

Kiefer Sutherland plays counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer in this action-packed drama which earned critical acclaim upon its initial debut. Each episode takes place in real-time, depicting events over the course of a single hour, which results in a fast pace and some truly edge-of-your-seat moments.

Atlanta

BBC

Multi-talented phenomenon Donald Glover is behind this acclaimed comedy drama, where he stars as a college dropout who attempts to launch his cousin’s rap career. The first two seasons have enjoyed glowing reviews and several awards, with a third on the way this year. Brian Tyree Henry (Widows), Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out) and Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) also star.

Big Sky

This thriller from Big Little Lies showrunner David E Kelley follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) as they investigate the kidnapping of two girls on a remote highway, with the help of Hoyt’s estranged wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick).

Black-ish

Although its a massive hit in the United States, Black-ish has yet to really make its mark here in the UK – but that might change next month. The sitcom follows the lives of the Johnson family and has been praised for its handling of topical issues affecting African-Americans.

Desperate Housewives

SEAC

Another juggernaut show of the mid-noughties, Desperate Housewives won legions of fans with its intriguing mysteries, all of which unfold within the picturesque suburban setting of Wisteria Lane. The darkly comedic series follows the lives of a group of women who consistently find themselves at the centre of all the drama.

How I Met Your Mother

This beloved sitcom follows in the footsteps of Friends by introducing another loveable group of 20-somethings and following their romantic misadventures. Josh Radnor (Hunters), Jason Segel (The Muppets), Cobie Smulders (The Avengers) and Alyson Hannigan (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) lead the cast.

Lost

ABC

Often described as one of the greatest television shows ever made, Lost follows the survivors of a plane crash who find themselves marooned on a mysterious and seemingly deserted island. With surprises around every corner, this sci-fi hit will keep you guessing until the very end.

Love, Victor

Set in the same world as romantic comedy Love, Simon, this series follows an American student named Victor as he grapples with his sexuality while also juggling the ups and downs of high school.

Prison Break

SEAC

This crime thriller from the mid-00s still has a passionate fanbase to this day. Wentworth Miller stars as Michael Scofield, who begins the series by infiltrating the prison where his brother is being held on a death sentence. Together, they hatch a daring escape plan, but pulling it off won’t be easy.

The X-Files

The truly iconic sci-fi drama, which was one of the biggest shows of the 1990s, is coming to Disney Plus. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny play FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, who are tasked with investigating strange and inexplicable incidents that occur across the United States.

Friday 26th February

Flicka 2

This family film tells the story of skateboarder Carrie McLaughlin, who is forced to move from her grandmother’s city apartment to her estranged father’s rural horse ranch. It’s a tough change, but things begin to look up when she forms a bond with a wild horse named Flicka.

Ice Age: Collision Course

The fifth film in the long-running franchise joins the Disney+ library, meaning fans will now be able to watch the entire collection on the streaming service. This entry sees Manny, Sid and the rest of the herd warned of several huge meteors hurtling their way towards Earth.

Mickey Go Local

In these latest animated shorts, Mickey and the gang explore Singapore and Malaysia, exploring food, traditional clothing and modern architecture.

WandaVision – Episode 8

Marvel Studios’ high concept thriller continues, as Wanda and Vision continue living out their sitcom lives while darkness creeps in around them.

