The 22-year-old, however, recently caused further controversy when he released a video which showed him tasering a dead rat, leading PETA to condemn him on Twitter.

YouTube announced in a statement on Friday that it would temporarily be suspending adverts on Logan's YouTube channels, meaning he will no longer be able to monetise his account, which currently has over 16.5 million followers.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily suspend ads on Logan Paul’s YouTube channels,” the video streaming site said.

“This is not a decision we made lightly; however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behaviour in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.”