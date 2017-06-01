Some said May had taken time off to watch the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final...

Other ideas were inspired by Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, who suggested in his opening speech that "she might be out there sizing up your house to pay for your social care.”

But maybe she’d simply found a cunning hiding place…

Perhaps she was incognito in the studio…

Or maybe she’d had a Donald Trump-inspired health crisis…

And it got some people VERY worried...

But even if May was missing, Amber Rudd could still win over the audience, right? Perhaps not. Only 128 people in our Facebook poll of 5189 RadioTimes.com readers thought the Tory MP came out trumps. Instead, the winner was Jeremy Corbyn, who 4360 of you thought did best in last night’s show.

Just how will May's absence affect her final election standings? We've not got to wait long to find out...

The General Election is on June 8