PMQs as it's often know takes place at 12 midday every Wednesday whilst Parliament is in session.

Can I watch it on TV?

Yes, Prime Minister's Questions is usually broadcast live on the BBC News Channel, Sky News and BBC Parliament.

Can you watch PMQs online?

Yes, you can stream Prime Minster's Questions on the Parliament website.

Who normally takes part in PMQs?

Usually the format sees the Prime Minister (Conservative leader Theresa May) taking questions from MPs on the most important political issues of the week. As Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn (leader of the Labour Party, the second biggest party in the House of Commons) is permitted to ask up to six questions of the Prime Minister. Other MPs are allowed to either pre-submit questions to the PM or attempt to get their question heard by standing up during the session and attracting the attention of the Speaker of the House, John Bercow.

How long does PMQs last?

The session lasts 30 minuets.