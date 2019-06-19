Unfortunately, Stewart didn’t tie it around his head Rambo-style for the rest of the debate, but he did catch the eyes of audiences again with his strange seating style.

So, what was the meaning behind it all? Was his tie and sitting choices a clever tactical move? As some point out, Stewart was the only candidate not wearing a microphone on his tie at the start of the debate, which might suggest he always intended to remove it to get himself trending on Twitter. Was it a genius PR move after all?

No, he was just ruddy uncomfortable.

That’s according to Stewart himself, who told BBC Radio 5 Live it wasn’t a “cunning plan”.

And when asked by Newsnight, Stewart said: "I thought maybe if I took my tie off we could get back to a bit of reality.

"I was beginning to feel on those strange BBC white bar stools that we were moving off into an alternate reality."

Advertisement

So, there you have it: to become the talk of social media, all the Tory candidates need to do is remove a piece of clothing. A strategy we’re really hoping doesn’t escalate too far in the next debate.