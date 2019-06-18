How to watch the Conservative Party leadership debates on TV

Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation in an emotional speech on 24th May 2019, drawing her turbulent three-year leadership to a close.

May’s departure means that at the end of June, the UK will have a new Prime Minister tasked with leading the country and negotiating Brexit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the leadership race – from which MPs are in the running to how to watch them battle it out on live TV…

When are the live Conservative Party leadership TV debates?

The first Tory leadership debate aired live on Sunday 16th June at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

It was hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and took place after the first round of voting on Thursday 13th June. Boris Johnson decided not to attend the debate, claiming it would be “cacophonous”.

Channel 4 to broadcast first live Conservative leadership debate | Channel 4 https://t.co/O1Sno8CjH2 — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) June 5, 2019

The second debate will air live on Tuesday 18th June at 8pm on BBC1, and members of the public will be invited to ask questions of the candidates.

Emily Maitlis will host the special programme, which will broadcast just two hours after the second ballot. Boris Johnson has confirmed he will be taking part.

Sky News is set to host a live head-to-head debate between the final two candidates in front of a studio audience made up of Conservative voters. The programme will be presented by Kay Burley.

This page will be updated with details of future TV debates when they are announced.

Who are the Conservative Party leadership contenders?

At the time of writing on Tuesday 18th June the six names still in the race are…

Michael Gove – Environment Secretary

Jeremy Hunt – Foreign Secretary

Sajid Javid – Home Secretary

Boris Johnson – Backbencher

Dominic Raab – Backbencher

Rory Stewart – International Development Secretary

When is the voting taking place for the next Conservative Party leader and how does it work?

All 313 Conservative MPs will vote for their preferred candidate in a series of secret ballots that will narrow down the contenders until only two are left.

The first ballot takes place on Thursday 13th June, and further rounds of voting are scheduled for 18th, 19th and 20th of June.

Under a new set of rules, candidates will need to win the votes of at least 17 MPs in the first ballot and 33 MPs in the second to stay in the process.

If all the candidates exceed these thresholds, the contender with the least votes will be eliminated. This elimination system will continue in subsequent rounds until only two people remain.

When will the new Prime Minister be elected?

The last two candidates will be questioned by party members in a series of hustings beginning in the week of 22nd June, before the 124,000 Tory members are invited to cast a final vote to select the winner at some point that week.