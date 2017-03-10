Professor Robert Kelly has had a rough morning. Appearing on BBC News as a commentator on South Korea's presidential impeachment earlier today, he'd clearly shut himself in his office for some peace and quiet during his filmed discussion.

It was all going well, that is until the door was flung open and in strolled his young daughter. He tries to bat her away, but – despite his best efforts – in sails another child to interrupt any attempts to discuss whether South Korea's relations with the North may change.