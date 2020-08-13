She initially used the TikTok platform to launch a series of superb lip-sync impressions of the President, including How to Medical, in which she mimed along to his incredible White House press conference speech when he mused about the efficacy of injecting disinfectant and blasting yourself with UV light to overcome the effects of COVID-19.

Her effort is the very definition of a viral hit, having been viewed more than 22 million times on Twitter alone.

Cooper has since rolled it out to many of the President's other utterances, including How to Bible, How to the black people and How to hydroxychloroquine.

The comedy special has some heavyweight support. Russian Doll director Natasha Lyonne will oversee the special as well as executive produce alongside Cooper, Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Paula Pell, among others.

Cooper is far from an overnight sensation, despite the viral videos appearing to come from out of nowhere. She was a writer and correspondent on the CBS All Access pilot Old News, while her best-selling books include 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.

Before the Netflix special was announced, Cooper guest-hosted the Jimmy Kimmel Live! talk show on Tuesday and spoke about her career, her Jamaican roots and much more.

Meanwhile, President Trump signed an executive order banning any transactions between the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, and US citizens due to national security reasons. It means US people may be forced to stop using TikTok within 45 days.

