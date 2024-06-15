However, Buckingham Palace has since confirmed the King will attend and is expected to inspect soldiers from a carriage, rather than on horseback.

Clare Balding will introduce the live coverage from London as the Irish Guards troop their colour on Horse Guards Parade in a spectacle "full of music, majesty and military precision".

How to watch Trooping the Colour 2024

Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Led by Clare Balding, live coverage of Trooping the Colour will begin at 10:30am on Saturday 15th June on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The parade will last for two hours, with the whole celebration continuing throughout the day.

Highlights from the day's events will air on BBC Two and iPlayer from 5:50pm.

What is the schedule for Trooping the Colour and what time does it begin?

As ever, the Royal Family will kick start the celebrations in a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards.

Below is an estimated order of events for the day:

10:30am – The Horse Guard Parade

12:25pm – Royal Family to head back to Buckingham Palace

12:55pm – Royal Family to assemble on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

1:00pm – Royal flypast rescheduled from the Coronation celebrations

Does Trooping the Colour take place on the King's actual birthday?

No. King Charles III's birthday is actually on 14th November, having been born that day in 1948.

However, Trooping the Colour is the official public birthday celebration of a monarch, dating back to the 18th century.

Similarly, the late Queen Elizabeth II's birthday was celebrated in June, but was actually on 21st April.

Live coverage of Trooping the Colour – The King's Birthday Parade begins at 10:30am on Saturday 17th June on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

